Navitas Opens GaN IC Design Center Dedicated to EVs in Shanghai

Article By : Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor has opened a new EV design center in Shanghai, China.

Navitas Semiconductor has opened a new electric vehicle (EV) design center, further expanding into higher-power gallium nitride (GaN) markets. Based in Shanghai, China, the new design center hosts a highly-experienced team of world-class power system designers with comprehensive capabilities across electrical, thermal and mechanical design, software development, and complete simulation and prototyping capabilities. EV customers will be supported worldwide by the new team, from concept to prototype, through to full qualification and mass production.

“The design center will develop schematics, layouts, and firmware for full-function, productizable EV power systems. Navitas will work in partnership with OBC, DC-DC, and traction system companies to create innovative, world-class solutions with the highest power density and highest efficiency to propel GaN into mainstream eMobility,” said Hao Sun, the new Senior Director of the Shanghai Design Center.

GaN-based on-board chargers (OBCs) are estimated to charge 3x faster with up to 70% energy savings compared to legacy silicon solutions. GaN OBCs, DC-DC converters, and traction inverters are estimated to extend EV range or reduce battery costs by 5%, and to accelerate adoption of EVs worldwide by three years. An EV-upgrade to GaN is estimated to reduce road-sector CO 2 emissions by 20%/year by 2050, the target of the Paris Accord.

GaN devices are the leading-edge of power semiconductor technology, operating 20x faster than traditional silicon chips. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, GaN drive, protection and control. High speed and high efficiency translate into new industry benchmarks in energy savings, high power density, lower cost, and higher reliability. High-power 650V GaN ICs tailored to EV applications were sampled to EV customers in December. A 6.6kW OBC concept was displayed at the recent Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, and is being shown this week at CES 2022.

“The Navitas EV team has rich talent and proven experience delivering power systems,” said Charles ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. “EMobility is an exciting expansion market for GaN, with an estimated $250 potential content per EV. Market-by-market, Navitas is making swift progress into higher-power applications, like EV, data center and solar.” Manufacturing a GaN power IC has up to a 10x lower CO 2 footprint than for a silicon chip. Considering use-case efficiency and material size and weight benefits, each GaN power IC shipped can save an estimated 4kg of CO 2 . Overall, GaN is expected to address a 2.6Gton/yr reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2050.