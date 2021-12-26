Navitas Launches GaN Power ICs Targeted at Solar, EVs

Navitas Semiconductor is now sampling high-power gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs to datacenter, solar, and electric vehicle (EV) customers worldwide.

Navitas GaNFast ICs were first introduced to mobile customers three years ago and have become a mainstream, disruptive force in those markets, enabling unprecedented high-efficiency and ultra-fast charging of mobile devices with ultra-lightweight and miniaturized form factors. Now, for the first time, this breakthrough GaN power IC technology is available to applications that operate in the 2kW to 20kW power range, which includes datacenters, solar inverters and EV power electronics. This development is foundational in the upgrade from legacy silicon to next-generation GaN semiconductors to “Electrify Our World” and transition from fossil fuels to clean electric applications, and impact up to 2.6Gtons/year of CO 2 emissions by 2050.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. The new products are optimized for each of the high-power markets, with feature, function and power upgrades to become true GaNFast application-specific integrated circuits.

The new products are power-upgraded, thermally-enhanced versions of the proven 650/800V GaNFast platform, with over 30 million units shipped and zero reported field failures. Navitas’ unique, proprietary GaNFast integration technology has built-in, fast and accurate protection against over-temp, over-current and ESD protection.