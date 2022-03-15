Navitas GaN ICs Enable Fast Charging for Samsung Galaxy S22

Article By : Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNFast technology has been selected for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ smartphones.

Navitas Semiconductor’s GaNFast technology has been selected for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ smartphones. The small, powerful 45W Super Fast charger has the highest power density of any Samsung charger, enabled by GaNFast power ICs.

The S22 Ultra, with 6.8″ screen and 5,000mAhr battery, and the S22+ (6.6″ screen, 4,500mAhr) are the latest-generation flagship smartphones from Samsung. The GaNFast 45W charger (EP-T4510) delivers fast-charging power across the complete USB-PD and PPS specification. Measuring only 47.4-by-27.9-by-43.6mm (57.7cm3) the new Samsung fast charger achieves a power density over 1W/cm3.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas’ proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance ‘digital-in, power-out’ building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

“Samsung customers appreciate leading-edge technology with innovation, performance and quality,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Samsung and Navitas are aligned in providing next-generation performance while ensuring a focus on efficiency and sustainability. GaN delivers significant benefits to the planet – for every GaNFast power IC shipped reduces CO2 emissions by 4kg.”