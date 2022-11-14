Navitas and VREMT Accelerate Development of EV Power Systems with Joint R&D Lab

Article By : Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor and VREMT have opened an advanced, joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system developments.

Navitas Semiconductor and VREMT have opened an advanced, joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system developments using Navitas’ GaNFast (gallium nitride, GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC (silicon carbide, SiC) power MOSFETs and diodes.

GaN and SiC are ‘wide bandgap’ power semiconductors that deliver higher efficiency at faster switching speeds, with smaller system size and lower costs than legacy silicon chips. These advances will enable EV power conversion systems to deliver faster-charging, faster-acceleration, longer-range and lower-cost EVs which will accelerate our planet’s transition from fossil-fuel to clean-air vehicles.

VREMT Vice GM Shuibao Guo and Navitas China VP and GM Charles (Yingjie) Zha opened the joint lab in Ningbo last November 1, 2022. The lab will host highly skilled Navitas engineers, working with advanced power system design tools and in close partnership with VREMT system design teams.

The joint R&D lab will be further supported by Navitas’ own unique EV System Design Center, located in Shanghai. The Design Center assists customers to maximize GaN and SiC performance advantages, including high-frequency magnetics design plus advanced packaging and modules to create higher power density, higher efficiency, and lower system cost power electronics systems for EVs.

“Navitas’ next-generation power semiconductors bring enormous value to VREMT’s design teams,” said Guo. “We expect that Navitas’ high-frequency power-system expertise will greatly reduce time-to-prototype and time-to-market for VREMT systems.”

“It is an honor for Navitas to join with VREMT division to create this leading-edge, joint laboratory to create next-generation power systems for VREMT,” said Zha. “This new partnership is aligned on both technical goals and also for sustainability, as both companies focus on carbon neutrality.”