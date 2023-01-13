MSI Showcased Pioneering Innovations at CES 2023

Article By : MSI

MSI presented its brand new lineup, as well as its Innovation Awards honorees, at the recent CES 2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MSI presented its brand new lineup, as well as its CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the show, visitors worldwide get a hands-on experience with MSI’s award-winning lineup and powerful new products, including laptops, desktops, monitors, graphics cards, components, and automotive and commercial solutions.

“CES is one of the world’s most influential tech events where all tech giants, including MSI, proudly showcase the latest and greatest in tech,” said Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing. “The Leap to Singularity is our theme of the year. It brings to light how MSI utilizes the most innovative and advanced technology to surpass all limits and make a significant change to the lives of mankind with persistent endeavor.”

MSI’s lineup featured 14 products that won 15 CES 2023 Innovation Awards, which include monitors, laptops, desktops, and components.

Below is a list of products showcased and the awards won:

MSI Stealth 14 Studio Gaming Laptop

The Stealth 14 Studio is a “stealthy” continuation in a compact form available in a unique colorway. The colorway features a contrasting smokey white exterior and a black-out interior. Inside, the 12.4 x 9.7 x 0.82-inch Magnesium Aluminum Alloy chassis contains the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 to keep high performance under the radar. For long-duration gaming to stay silent and cool, it is packed with the Vapor Chamber Cooler. Experience immersion with the QHD+ 240Hz IPS-level Display, 84-key rich illuminating SteelSeries Per-Key RGB keyboard, and 4-speaker multi-range by Dynaudio system. The Stealth 14’s award was recognized under the “Gaming” category.

MSI Raider GE78 Gaming Laptop

The Raider GE78 HX redefines what gaming means to e-sports and immersion. Built with the latest Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6, high refresh rate, metal chassis, and AI Cooling system. The Raider series comes with comprehensive ports, camera shutter, and a new chassis design featuring a Matrix RGB light bar for gamers to show their style. Everything the users need in a mighty compact design. The Raider GE78 HX’s award was recognized under the “Gaming” category.

MSI Stealth 16 Studio Gaming Laptop

The Stealth 16 Studio is an ultra-thin, light, and powerful laptop equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6. The newly designed thermal system comes with 2 fans and 7 heat pipes for optimal heat dissipation. Allowing the laptop to unleash its full performance while remaining stealthy, quiet, and cool thanks to its Magnesium Aluminum Alloy chassis. The latest NVIDIA’s raytracing technology and 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz IPS-level display deliver a buttery-smooth gaming experience with VR capabilities. The 99Whr battery and the latest Thunderbolt 4 give it a long-lasting battery life and fast charging capabilities. Lastly, the noise-reducing webcam with 1080P resolution makes this system versatile for business meetings and presentations. The Stealth 16’s award was recognized under the “Gaming” category.

MSI Pen 2

The MSI Pen 2 runs on the latest Microsoft MPP2.6 protocol to support haptic feedback. Together with pressure and tilt support, the new iteration provides a true-to-life writing experience. The unique graphite pen tip writes on both touch panels and paper without needing to exchange any parts on the pen, transitioning seamlessly between digital and physical creation. The MSI Pen 2’s award was recognized under the “Computer Peripherals and Accessories” category.

MSI Titan GT77 HX Gaming Laptop

The Titan GT77 HX is a desktop replacement. With a desktop performance of the latest Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 to drive all the needs. The new chassis design comes with a projective mystic light bar, a Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyboard, Cooler Boost Titan with 4 fans and 8 pipes, all in a 0.91-inch thin chassis. To top it off, it also comes equipped with a 17.3in 4K 144Hz MiniLED display, IR camera and a 99Whr battery. Everything that is needed in the ultimate machine, a true Titan. The Titan GT77 HX’s award was recognized under the “Computer Hardware & Components” category.

MSI GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, MSI GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards unite the latest graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. Among the new series cards, GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G won an award under the “Gaming” category in November. SUPRIM LIQUID applies a closed-loop liquid cooling system, a single TORX 5.0 fan, and a 240mm radiator that keeps temperatures even lower to allow new performance levels.

MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS

The SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS, with blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 10GB/s, unites PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with MSI’s bronze-colored aluminum heatsink for a performance storage package that unleashes phenomenal transfer rates in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities for professionals, content creators, and gamers.

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC – BLUE SWITCHES Gaming Keyboard

MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC Keyboard is a mid to high-end gaming keyboard that aims to enhance the user’s experience by focusing on comfort, practicality, and aesthetics. The exclusively-developed MSI SONIC BLUE mechanical switches are made to be a light 45g clicky keystroke with audible feedback so that gamers can achieve “Light Touch, Instant Kill.” The VIGOR GK71 Sonic’s award was recognized under the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category.

MSI CLUTCH GM51 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS Gaming Mouse

MSI CLUTCH GM51 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS weighs only a mere 85g and is designed for FPS gamers. It features an ergonomic shape with patented MSI Diamond Lightgrips as well as a top-notch optical sensor offering up to 26000 dpi. It maximizes any gaming experience and enhances performance and precision of every micro-movement.

MSI RadiX Series Gaming Router

MSI RadiX lineup is a series of gaming routers that features AI QoS, which can reduce 90% ping rate to provide extremely low latency for gamers. RadiX BE22000 Turbo adopts Wi-Fi 7 technology and auto-detecting antennas that change antenna patterns to follow your device location, enhancing signal coverage. The prime thermal module ensures RadiX AXE6600 and AX6600 ultra-performance even in heavy traffic.

MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED & 491C QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Designed for ultimate immersive gaming, the latest MSI’s renowned QD series combines the newest OLED panel technology. MSI QD-OLED products provide the best gaming with super-fast 0.1ms response time, fascinating image quality, and a truly wide color gamut. The MEG 342C QD-OLED won an award under the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” in November and the 491C QD-OLED Monitor won two awards, recognized under the “Gaming” and “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category.

MSI MAG 275CQRX Curved Gaming Monitor

Winning the “Computer Peripherals and Accessories” category in November, this monitor will no longer have users choosing between a curvature or a monitor’s response time thanks to the latest advancements in Rapid VA technology. With a 1000R curvature, 250Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a 2560×1440 resolution, users can take advantage of immersive gaming on a curved display without having to sacrifice image clarity or fluid gameplay.

MSI MEG Trident X2 13th Gaming Desktop

MEG Trident X2 has an exclusive HMI 2.0 function. In addition to monitoring system status and adjusting performance, it can even operate the GI function of MSI gaming monitors. The MEG Trident X2 is powered by the top-tier Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Based on MSI exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3 technology with air baffle design, the MEG Trident X2 can offer the smoothest gaming experience in 3A game title. The MEG Trident X2’s award was recognized under the “Gaming” category in November.

MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE Motherboard

The MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard rises to the challenge with an advanced design built for overclocking, gaming, and demanding workloads. The MEG Z790 Godlike was awarded under the “Gaming” category in November.

MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 Power Supply

The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is an 80 PLUS platinum-certified power supply unit that is fully ready for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0. It can safely sustain 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion while featuring software-integrated functions that make it simple and direct to use. The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 Power Supply was awarded under the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category in November.

MSI Modem MD271UL Monitor

Modern MD271UL 4K monitor with a sleek, curved, and elegant rear cover comes with 1.07 billion display colors and Type C with 65W PD. The exclusive app MSI Display Kit & Eye-Q Check system both ensure productivity and eye-care technology for users. The Modern MD271UL Monitor was awarded under the “Home Audio/Video Components & Accessories” category in November.

MSI MS-XP01 EV Premium

EV Charger Premium/EV Charger AI is a smart Electric Vehicle AC charger compliant with SAE J1772 Type1 and IEC 62196-2 Type 2 which offers rapid charging power up to 13.2 KW through 60A output current. The built- in 7” display clearly indicates charging status. Its stylish design with IP55 rating is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Moreover, it supports remote management, payment system, and license plate recognition (EV Charger AI) via wireless connections.

MSI MS-98M3 3.5″ Single Board Computer Build in AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot

MS-98M3 is the embedded 3.5” SBC that supports multiplexing with 11th generation Intel IOTG Core processor, codenamed Tiger Lake-UP3 series of ultra-low power and high-performance, providing reliability and high durability with lower power consumption, and actively deploy in multiple applications such as AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot, which was verified by Texcell/France to effectively inactivate the new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds.