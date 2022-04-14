Mouser Electronics Empowers Engineers Through Extensive Power Management Resources and Solutions

Mouser Electronics is offering engineers and designers an expansive resource for power management information.

This further solidifies the global authorized distributor's commitment to equipping engineers with timely and insightful information and resources throughout their entire design process.

“Power is at the core of almost every application, and selecting the right component for the job is critical,” notes Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “With Mouser’s comprehensive power management resources, we can assist engineers with the process to help ensure they choose the right power management components for their design.”

Mouser offers a wealth of timely power management resources—including videos, blog posts and product information—to assist in design, cover topics such as energy harvesting, low-power technologies and energy storage.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following power management solutions:

Analog Devices ADE9153A energy metering ICs are highly accurate, single-phase energy metering ICs with mSure autocalibration. Developed using three high-performance analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), the ADE9153A ICs offer an 88dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and an advanced metrology feature set of measurements.

onsemi NCP170 CMOS low-dropout (LDO) regulators feature an ultra-low consumption current of 500nA and quiescent current of 0.5mA to ensure long battery life in portable, battery-powered applications.

KEMET Electronics KO-CAP polymer capacitors are specially designed for applications that require low ESR, high capacitance, long life, small case size, low profile, and high ripple handling.

For the latest on power management solutions, visit https://resources.mouser.com/power-management.