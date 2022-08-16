Mouser Electronics Adds Over 20,000 New Parts in 2Q 2022

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 20,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 14,000 in April alone.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies to give customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Some of the products include:

Microchip Technology PIC16F171 8-Bit Microcontrollers, which feature advanced analog peripherals that make them specifically well-suited for raw sensor applications requiring signal gain or filtering.

ScioSense Air Quality Module APC1 Air Purification Combo ONE, a compact, box-shaped, all-in-one environmental sensor solution to precisely measure particulate matter and aerosols, volatile organic compounds, temperature, and humidity.

Lumileds LUXEON HL2Z High-Power LEDs, which are 2-by-2mm, high-power, undomed LEDs designed to provide leading flux density, and high luminance.

Amphenol Times Microwave Systems HPQD & MPQD Quick Disconnect Connectors, which feature an operating frequency of DC to 1GHz with a voltage rating of 2700 V RMS .

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.