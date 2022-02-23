Morse Micro Expands Presence in Asia for Growth in Wi-Fi HaLow

Article By : Morse Micro

Morse Micro has expanded its presence in Asia to support its local teams and customers across the region's growing economies.

Fabless semiconductor company Morse Micro has expanded its presence in Asia and added three executive sales team members, to support its local teams and customers across the region’s growing economies including Taiwan, greater China, Korea, and Japan.

The new executive team will focus on growing the company’s Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow customer base in their respective markets, engaging and developing strategic Wi-Fi module and reference design partners, and expanding distribution channels, among other key activities.

“This is an important milestone in Morse Micro’s international growth and reflects the rate at which customers across the Asia-Pacific region are adopting Wi-Fi HaLow for a host of low-power, long-reach IoT applications,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro. “The collective breadth of experience of these new members to the Morse Micro team will help increase our customer base and market penetration in the strategic APAC region as we look to continue to grow our global presence as a market leader in innovative Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow solutions.”

Key local team leaders include:

Derek Park, Vice President of Business Development and Country Manager, Korea: Park has 25-years of experience in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries, and has served in product marketing and sales positions at NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom and InvenSense (TDK).

Eddie Chang, Country Manager, Taiwan and Greater China: Jui-Yang (Eddie) Chang has over 15 years of experience in Wi-Fi chip sales in Taiwan and greater China for Broadcom and later Cypress, and Infineon.

Kenji Tanaka, Country Manager, Japan: Tanaka has 25 years of experience in semiconductor sales in both Japan and the United States, most recently with Microchip Technology and Wolfspeed.

Morse Micro’s comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry’s smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6104 SoC supports 1, 2, and 4MHz channel bandwidth. The higher performance MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4, and 8MHz bandwidth and is capable of delivering tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. These Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1,000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Using narrow frequency bands in the unlicensed sub-1GHz spectrum outside the highly congested 2.4GHz traditional Wi-Fi band, the IEEE 802.11ah based Wi-Fi HaLow signals penetrate obstacles more easily and can extend beyond 1 km, connecting far-flung IoT devices across residential, retail, office park, campus, warehouse and factory environments. Developed specifically for the IoT and supporting the latest enterprise grade WPA3 security, a single Wi-Fi HaLow access point (AP) can connect up to 8,191 devices, simplifying network deployment and reducing costs.

Morse Micro is now sampling the smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs and modules for customer evaluation.