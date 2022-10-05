Molex Strengthens Presence in Vietnam

Article By : Molex

Molex is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi to include a new 16,000 square meter facility.

Molex is strengthening its presence in Vietnam by expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi to include a new 16,000 square meter facility. The company expects the expansion will support over 200 new jobs in advanced high-tech manufacturing.

Molex opened its first facility in the country in 2007. The expansion will help support the growing demand for its products that are used in many different applications, which include smartphones, TVs, home appliances, test equipment and medical devices.

“Molex has operated in Vietnam for 15 years and this expansion represents our long-term commitment to the country and the community,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint in Hanoi gives us added capability and capacity in the Asia Pacific region as we plan to grow with our customers and create more opportunities for our skilled workforce.”

The fully integrated connector manufacturing facility will feature advanced robotics, high-speed injection molding, stamping, plating and automated assembly processes along with tooling fabrication and reliability lab testing capabilities.

As part of Molex’s environmental stewardship initiatives, the expanded facility will feature an on-site solar installation that supports the site’s energy needs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.