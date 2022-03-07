MOEA, ITRI and UCLA to Collaborate on Memory Technology Development

As chip sizes continue to shrink, high-performance magnetic random access memory (MRAM) technology has become the mainstream. To advance the development of next-generation MRAM, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have jointly signed a Voltage Control Magnetic RAM (VC-MRAM) cooperation project.

With the support from Taiwan’s Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), this collaboration aims to leverage the technical expertise and innovative capacity from both parties to apply material components to memory chips for computing and storage.

According to the DoIT, the MOEA has long invested in the semiconductor industry and has encouraged ITRI in the R&D of Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT) MRAM technology. Based on the achievements, ITRI and UCLA further collaborated on VC-MRAM, which has 50% higher writing speed and 75% less energy consumption than SOT-MRAM and is thereby ideal for AIoT and automotive industry applications. The partnership is expected to strengthen the link between both parties, accelerate the R&D and industrialization of new memory technologies, and help companies adopt cutting-edge manufacturing processes at an early stage to enhance their industry competitiveness.