MemryX Starts Sampling of AI Accelerator Chip

Article By : MemryX Inc.

MemryX's revolutionary MX3 AI Accelerator is designed to become the easiest-to-use and most efficient edge AI accelerator.

MemryX Inc. has begun customer sampling of its revolutionary MX3 AI Accelerator, a device designed to become the easiest-to-use and most efficient edge AI accelerator.

MemryX customers can compile any trained AI model with just a single click. Within minutes, the developer will achieve optimized model performance with high utilization (>50%) and full accuracy using the MX3. This is the revolutionary change MemryX is introducing for edge AI, which saves months of software development time and speeds time to market.

The MX3 can be used to accelerate AI processing in nearly any edge computing system, whether the legacy or a new design. The MX3 directly connects to any applications processor, providing scalable AI for a wide variety of industries including automotive, Industry 4.0, robotics, IOT, smart vision systems, edge computing, and the metaverse.

“Reaching the milestone of customer sampling is gratifying, but what’s even better is the feedback from initial customer experience with the MX3,” said MemryX CEO Keith Kressin. “Customers are seeing first-hand how our solution is different from other AI accelerators.”

MemryX was co-founded in February 2019 by CTO Dr. Wei Lu, electrical engineering and computer science professor at the University of Michigan. The radically new at-memory compute and dataflow architecture offers high performance with low latency and low power consumption. Even more importantly, the architecture was designed to give customers the ability to seamlessly scale performance, power, and latency according to their application requirements.