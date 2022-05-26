MediaTek Launches Wi-Fi 7 Platforms for Access Points and Clients

MediaTek's Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions are among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market.

MediaTek Inc. has launched the Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions for high-bandwidth applications in the operator, retail, enterprise, and consumer electronics markets. This pair of chips will be among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market, allowing device makers to deliver cutting-edge products with the latest connectivity technology.

Filogic 880 is a complete platform that combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a new advanced host processor solution to provide the industry’s best router and gateway solution for operator, retail and enterprise markets. It offers a scalable architecture that can support up to penta-band 4×4 with a maximum speed of 36Gbps. Filogic 380 is designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices, including smartphone, tablet, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes and OTT streaming devices. The chip’s dual concurrent 2×2 capability will be optimized “out-of-the-box” for these devices as MediaTek also supplies the corresponding platform solutions. This helps to streamline the design process, maximize performance and accelerate time-to-market.

MediaTek’s Filogic 880 combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a powerful application processor and network processing unit (NPU) to support maximum Wi-Fi, Ethernet and packet processing performance. The chip offers a wide range of interfaces and peripherals, making it easy to customize designs for various end products and applications.

The Filogic 880 platform includes a 6nm Wi-Fi 7 access point solution, with support for key Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320MHz, MRU and MLO; flexibility to scale to penta-band 36Gbps speeds; support up to 10Gbps in one channel; and support for OFDMA RU, MU-MIMO and MBSSID.

In addition to its Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the Filogic 880 platform also provides a powerful host processor, which includes a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 application processor and an advanced NPU. Key features include advanced hardware network full off-load engine on both Wi-Fi and Ethernet interface; built-in networking crypto engine (EIP-197) for accelerating IPSec, SSL/TLS, DTLS (CAPWAP), SRTP and MACsec; and support for high-speed interfaces (5Gbps USB and 10Gbps PCI-Express), UART, SD, SPI, PWM, GPIO and OTP for rich platform customization opportunities.

The Filogic 380 is a stand-alone, single-chip 6nm Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 combo solution designed to deliver best-in class connectivity. It is optimized for smartphones, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes, OTT streaming devices and many other consumer electronics devices that are powered by MediaTek SoCs.

Key features of the Filogic 380 include support for key Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320MHz, MRU, and MLO (up to 6.5Gbps); support up to 5Gbps in one channel; support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands; support for dual 2×2 radios for dual-band simultaneous operation; and latest Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio.

MediaTek has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology. The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications; Wi-Fi 7 technology will be the backbone of home, office and industrial networks and provide seamless connectivity for everything from multi-player AR/VR applications to cloud gaming and 4K calls to 8K streaming and beyond.