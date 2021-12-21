MediaTek Launches Dimensity 9000 Flagship Chip

Article By : MediaTek Inc.

Built on the leading TSMC N4 process, Dimensity 9000 brings full flagship performance and power-efficiency to smartphones.

MediaTek has officially launched the Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip for next-generation flagship smartphones, and announced device maker adoption and endorsements from some of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, including OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor. The first Dimensity 9000 powered flagship smartphones will be in the market in the first quarter of next year.

The Dimensity 9000—the world’s first smartphone built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process—leads the industry in computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia and connectivity innovations.

“The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.”

Dimensity 9000 integrates the cutting-edge Armv9 CPU architecture. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz, and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. With the integrated LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache, the Dimensity 9000 is built for the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market.

Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4X power efficiency gains compared to the previous generation APU, for the ideal balance of performance and power efficiency for a wide range of AI multimedia, gaming, camera and video experiences.

Dimensity 9000 packs the world’s first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU in a smartphone chip. To further boost performance, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s innovative gaming technology, which uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load, resulting in faster gameplay that looks better and is more power-efficient than ever. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable rate shading technology for smartphones, along with the industry’s first raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G mobile platform will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022 and the new chip is supported by some of the world’s biggest device makers.