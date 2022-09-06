Magnachip Launches Third-Gen 200V MV MOSFETs

Article By : Magnachip Semiconductor Corp.

Magnachip's third-gen 200V Medium Voltage MOSFETs are suitable for light EV motor controllers and industrial power supplies.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has introduced its third-generation 200V Medium Voltage (MV) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) for light electric vehicle (LEV) motor controllers and industrial power supplies.

To maximize energy efficiency in power devices, Magnachip’s new 200V MOSFETs incorporate third-generation trench MOSFET technology. The capacitance was reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation 100V MV MOSFET and the enhanced design of the core cell and termination helps lower R DS(on) and total gate charge to achieve a high figure of merit.

In addition, these third-generation MOSFETs are available in surface mount device TO-Leadless Package (TOLL), M2PAK and TO-220 of a through-hole type respectively to reduce product size and enhance heat dissipation. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of these MOSFETs is greatly increased by fast switching and high power density. Coupled with a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness, these MOSFETs are well-suited for LEV motor controllers and industrial power supplies requiring high efficiency and stable power supply.

Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the annual growth rates of the automotive and industrial sectors of the global silicon power MOSFET market will be 11.5% and 9.6% respectively from 2020 to 2025. In particular, LEV markets are expanding quickly alongside efforts to accelerate decarbonization and demand for efficient and affordable vehicles.

“The development of advanced applications in the automotive and industrial sectors is driving the need for high-performance MV MOSFETs,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “Magnachip will continue to upgrade its MV MOSFET product line, ranging from 40V to 200V, which will enable our customers to strengthen their product competitiveness.”