Littelfuse to Acquire C&K Switches

Article By : Littelfuse Inc.

Littelfuse will acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of $540 million.

Littelfuse Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of $540 million.

Founded in 1928, C&K Switches is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions with a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with facilities located around the world, C&K Switches has annualized sales of over $200 million.

“We are excited to welcome C&K Switches employees to the Littelfuse team,” said Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Electronics Business. “With its strong brand reputation, a long history of design excellence and high-performing products, the addition of C&K Switches will enhance our presence and growth in our target markets. Our complementary go-to-market models — through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution — and expanded product portfolio will serve as a platform for future growth.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022. C&K Switches will be reported within the company’s Electronics reporting segment. Littelfuse expects to finance the transaction consideration through a combination of cash and debt.

 

