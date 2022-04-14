Littelfuse Acquires Embed

Article By : Littelfuse Inc.

Industrial technology manufacturing company Littelfuse Inc. has acquired Embed Ltd, a proven provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a broad range of applications serving transportation end markets.

Founded in 2005, Embed is headquartered in Coventry, United Kingdom.

“We are excited to welcome the Embed team to Littelfuse,” said Matt Cole, Littelfuse Senior Vice President, eMobility and Corporate Strategy. “The addition of Embed will help us better serve our customers by expanding our software engineering expertise and technical capabilities. With the increasing complexity of electronification within transportation applications, the inclusion of Embed will help Littelfuse respond quickly to the evolving needs of our customers.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Littelfuse’s announcement of its acquisition of C&K Switches, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions with a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom.