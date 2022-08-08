Lip-Bu Tan to Receive Semiconductor Industry’s Highest Honor

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Lip-Bu Tan has been named the 2022 recipient of the semiconductor industry's highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award.

Lip-Bu Tan, executive chairman and former CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc., founder and chairman of venture capital firm Walden International, and founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures, has been named the 2022 recipient of Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award. SIA presents the Noyce Award annually in recognition of a leader who has made outstanding contributions to the semiconductor industry in technology or public policy. Tan will accept the award at the SIA Awards Dinner on November 17, 2022 in San Jose, California.

“Lip-Bu Tan is a true technology visionary and a pioneer in venture capital,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Lip-Bu’s many career accomplishments have greatly strengthened the global semiconductor ecosystem and helped advance companies that drive innovation and growth around the world. We’re pleased to recognize Lip-Bu with the 2022 Robert N. Noyce Award for his many contributions to the semiconductor sector and beyond.”

Since December 2021, Tan has served as executive chairman of the board of directors of Cadence, a leader in providing electronic design automation (EDA) solutions to the semiconductor industry. He has also been a member of the Cadence board of directors since February 2004. He served as CEO of the company from 2009 to 2021, and as president from 2009 to 2017. He also serves as chairman of Walden International, a venture capital firm he founded in 1987 and is the founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures. Prior to joining Cadence, Tan was vice president at Chappell & Co. and held management positions at EDS Nuclear and ECHO Energy.

Tan is a member of The Business Council and serves on the board of directors of several companies including Schneider Electric SE and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. He also serves on the Board of Trustees and the School of Engineering Dean’s Council at Carnegie Mellon University and on the University of California, Berkeley’s Engineering Advisory Board. Tan was the recipient of the 2016 GSA Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award.

Tan received a BS from Nanyang University in Singapore, an MS in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

“I’m extremely humbled and honored to receive the 2022 Noyce Award and join the distinguished list of former recipients,” said Tan. “Semiconductors and the many technologies they enable have transformed our lives by making the world smarter, more productive, and better connected, and I excitedly look forward to the next waves of technological innovations as we continue advancing this incredible industry.”

The Noyce Award is named in honor of semiconductor industry pioneer Robert N. Noyce, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel Corp.