LG Energy and Siemens Partner on Battery Manufacturing Intelligence

Article By : LG Energy Solution

LG Energy and Siemens are collaborating in the digitization of production processes in battery manufacturing.

LG Energy Solution (LGES) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens AG) for joint collaboration in the field of battery manufacturing, particularly the digitization of production processes.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed by Young Soo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution and Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries at LGES’s headquarters in Seoul, the two companies plan to take steps to promote the process of battery manufacturing intelligence at LGES production facilities worldwide.

Through this strategic collaboration, LGES will be able to implement smart battery manufacturing processes at its factories with the advanced techniques. The partnerships’ first line of collaboration will be realized at Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, located in Tennessee, which is expected to begin production in 2023.

Furthermore, the collaboration will allow LGES to cut back on Carbon footprint in its entire supply chain management, as it aims to boost sustainability in its business operations. LGES previously announced its ESG visions and business strategies to embrace sustainable business practices.

As a leading supplier in the field of automation, industrial software, Siemens offers comprehensive digital enterprise portfolio and domain knowledge in the battery industry for LGES to accelerate efficiencies for digital transformation strategy. In addition, Siemens will contribute to the development of the rapid growing battery industry by solidifying its position as a technology partner for the advancement and efficiency of battery manufacturing technology.

The two companies will also collaborate on building digital twin roadmap to ensure stable operations at facilities to offer first-rate quality products at the right time. Together, the companies will also develop training programs within Institute of Battery Technology (IBT) for academic students set to work for LGES. LG Energy Solution previously announced it will build IBT in Korea to educate and build expertise in battery technologies.