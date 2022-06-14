Let’s See the Challenges and Prospects in Wireless Charging Technology for EVs

As to the growing trend of energy conservation and green energy issues, wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years.

However, like many other emerging technologies that are gradually entering the mainstream market, wireless charging for vehicles is now facing many technical problems to mature and to overcome. In addition, while the market positioning of this technology can be accurately analyzed, it is bound to help evaluate the development strategy of related businesses.

In this article, we speak with Lawrence Tsai, General Manager of Fu Da Tong Technology (FDT).

As a senior solution developer with over 13 years in the field of wireless power transmission technology. FDT’s view point will be not only an objective reference information but also full of stable practical experience to gain a better understanding of the prospects and challenges of this budding industry.

Q: Please describe the market prospect of wireless charging technology for EVs

A: The common point between mobile phones and electric vehicles is that both need to be charged, so the charging scheme of electric vehicles can completely refer to the development model of mobile phone charging.

Compare the different positioning of wired charging and wireless charging in the mobile phone charging market:

(1) Wired charging is more suitable for situations where the device is not used for a long time, or when high-power fast charging is required.

(2) It can only be charged in neutral or in public places, because the need to easily enter the charging state and release the charging state is extended. In this situation, wireless charging will bring great convenience.

Overall, the positioning of wireless charging is not to completely replace wired charging, but to provide a convenient experience. If the electric vehicle can use the wireless charging mode in public places or outdoor situations, it can be charged directly without wiring after parking, and there is no need to unplug the charging cable when driving away; and when used outdoors, it can also be exposed to snow and water in the environment. , It is safe to charge under dust pollution.

Even if the high efficiency and high power of wired charging cannot be completely replaced, in the case of convenience as the main appeal, the experience brought by the wireless charging solution is far superior to that of the wired charging solution. Taking the mobile phone market as an example, the sales volume of wireless chargers is about half of that of wired chargers, but even half of the number will still have huge business opportunities.

Q: What difficulties or challenges do you think this technology still faces?

A: From the technical perspective of wireless charging for electric vehicles, the biggest R&D challenges are safety and mass production.

Wireless charging is to transmit power wirelessly. Low-power 5W wireless charging on mobile phones has faced many safety problems, including electromagnetic interference, heat generation, and metal foreign objects. The biggest security threat is metal foreign objects. If there is a metal foreign body in between, it will absorb electromagnetic energy and heat up violently, which can lead to catastrophic results.

The charging power of an electric vehicle exceeds that of a mobile phone by a thousand times, and the threat of metal foreign matter will be more serious. In the system design, it is necessary to monitor whether there is a threatening metal foreign body between the two ends. If there is, the power transmission will not be activated and an alarm will be raised In practice, it is a very difficult technology to accurately identify the presence of metal foreign bodies. It is not possible to misjudge the presence of metal foreign bodies to cause the system to fail to work, nor to miss possible threats and lead to disasters.

Mass production problems include verification, reliability, and cost. The first problem encountered in mass production commercialization is relevant regulatory certification. Wireless charging products themselves are powerful electromagnetic energy transmitters, and it will be very difficult to pass relevant electromagnetic interference regulations; The coil in the system is a very unstable component, and its characteristics will be changed due to the interference of various factors such as production deviation and temperature. The system needs to overcome the coil factor through an adjustment mechanism to maintain its functional operation. The biggest problem in mass production is cost. At present, electric vehicles The cost of wireless charging systems is extremely high.

The cost of wireless charging modules in some solutions is close to 1/4 of the price of an electric vehicle. In the market, consumers will not be willing to pay such a high cost to obtain the function of wireless charging.

Q: From the position of EV power system developers, how to choose a suitable high-power wireless solution

A: As explained in the previous paragraph, wired charging and wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles can be used in different scenarios:

The main axis of the wired charging scheme is ultra-high-power fast charging, while the main axis of wireless charging focuses on convenience and does not pursue fast charging.

Based on the performance and cost of the electronic components currently used in wireless charging, a better cost performance can be achieved when the maximum power of a single module is 10KW. In an ideal wireless charging solution for electric vehicles, the overall operating power range should be between 3KW and 10KW, so that lower module production costs and a complete safety mechanism can be taken into account. As for the charging demand exceeding 10KW, the It is still recommended to use a wired charging solution.

The current mainstream practice of the wireless charging solution for electric vehicles is to install a receiving module at the bottom of the vehicle to receive the power energy from the ground transmitter, and to charge the battery on the vehicle after the power is converted. In the design of the receiving module, weight is an important consideration, because the enlarged charging coil and the magnetic material have a considerable weight, and the additional weight will directly affect the performance of the vehicle. As the design transmission power is larger, the corresponding coil needs to be larger, which means that the added weight will be more. In fact, the maximum power of the wireless charging module has a certain development limit. In addition, it is also necessary to achieve a balance between cost and performance. important.

Q: How could FDT solution handles the key point technical issues of wireless charging for EVs, and how about the milestones it has reached so far.

A: FDT(Fu Da Tong Technology) has more than 14 years of research and development experience in magnetic induction wireless power transmission technology. Compared with magnetic resonance solutions, magnetic induction technology has the advantages of simple structure, low cost, and high reliability. The 300W wireless power reference design sold by FDT has extremely high transmission power. Using this design, a 1KW charging module can be easily completed by stacking. As long as this architecture is expanded, there is a chance to meet the 3KW wireless charging of electric vehicles. need.

Q: Please briefly describe the development background of FDT.

A: FDT(Fu Da Tong Technology) was established in New Taipei City, Taiwan in 2007. It is a very experienced company in the field of wireless power transmission technology development. It has obtained a total of 44 US patents in wireless power transmission related technologies. FDT focuses on the development of key technologies for wireless power transmission. The types of technologies currently mastered include In-band communications, Power transfer control, and Foreign Object Detection.

With a strong technical foundation, FDT plans to set up an electric vehicle wireless charging R&D center in Taiwan, build a high-standard charging system laboratory, introduce related equipment and instruments, and recruit an excellent team of engineers to charge electric vehicles wirelessly Mass production and commercialization are the development goals. On the whole, wireless charging of electric vehicles has huge profit potential. FDT also welcomes interested venture capital funds and other related businesses to come to discuss cooperation matters.