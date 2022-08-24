Lattice Unveils FPGAs Optimized for Automotive Applications

Article By : Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor has expanded its portfolio of automotive products with the release of the optimized CertusPro-NX FPGA family.

Lattice Semiconductor has optimized its award-winning general purpose Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA family for automotive and extended temperature applications. Expanding Lattice’s growing portfolio of automotive products, these new devices combine automotive-grade features and AEC-Q100 qualification with the best-in-class power efficiency, performance, and small form factor found in all Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs.

And, with support for LPDDR4 external memory, they enable long term projected availability for applications like display processing and bridging for infotainment systems, in-vehicle networking, and camera processing / sensor bridging in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to enable customer innovation in a wide range of applications from 5G, machine vision, Edge processing, and more. We are thrilled to bring their advanced capabilities to the Automotive segment to accelerate the development of the next generation of driver experiences,” said Jay Aggarwal, Director of Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “With CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs, we are excited to deliver a leadership low power, high bandwidth, and high reliability platform for car manufacturers to develop exciting new mission-critical automotive systems.”

“Designing reliable, high performing Automotive solutions is one of our core competencies and focus areas at Teledyne FLIR,” said Michael Walters, Vice President of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR. “The latest automotive-grade FPGAs from Lattice Semiconductor enable us to further this mission by delivering highly reliable, low power infrared thermal imaging systems that make vehicles safer.”

Built on the Lattice Nexus platform, key features of CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs include up to 4X lower power compared to similar competing FPGAs; up to 2X the total SERDES bandwidth compared to similar competing FPGAs; up to 8.1Gbps SERDES support; fast device configuration under 30ms; up to 100X lower soft error rate compared to similar competing FPGAs; and integrated bitstream security for added reliability. The device’s Lattice Radiant software tool support helps simplify and accelerate automotive system design.

Automotive-grade versions of CertusPro-NX FPGAs are now sampling with select customers.