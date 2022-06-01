Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Accelerates 5G Customer Deployments

Article By : Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice's ORAN solution stack enables robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, for secure, adaptable ORAN deployment.

Extending its strong portfolio of comprehensive, application-specific, low-power FPGA-based solutions, Lattice Semiconductor’s ORAN solution stack enables robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration for secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployment.

According to Kenneth Research, the global ORAN market is expected to become a $22 billion market by 2028 with an 85% CAGR between 2020 and 2028, driven by the rapid adoption of 5G technology. To keep pace with this growth, the communications industry is increasingly embracing the disaggregation and openness of ORAN as drivers of increased flexibility, innovation, and cost reduction. This open environment requires safe and secure communication, tight synchronization across multiple components, and efficiency with low power hardware acceleration.

“Bringing low power, scalable, and secure solutions into networks has been Lattice’s continued priority in fast growing Communications market,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “With its robust security features, the Lattice ORAN solution stack is a complete turnkey solution for 5G customers looking to secure data, accelerate network function, and achieve tight synchronization.”

The Lattice ORAN solution stack offers robust zero trust security, tight synchronization for flexible fronthaul in future release, and acceleration with low power and high reliability.

The Lattice ORAN solution stack is Lattice’s fifth solution stack. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market. The Lattice solution stacks portfolio includes solutions for market applications including AI with Lattice sensAI, embedded vision with Lattice mVision, factory automation with Lattice Automate, Platform Firmware Resiliency Root of Trust with Lattice Sentry, and now 5G ORAN deployment with Lattice ORAN.