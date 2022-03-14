Lattice Joins the OPC Foundation

Article By : Lattice Semiconductor

The OPC Foundation creates and maintains interoperability standards for industrial automation applications.

Lattice Semiconductor has joined the OPC Foundation, an industry consortium that creates and maintains interoperability standards for industrial automation applications. As a member of the foundation, Lattice will collaborate with other industry leaders to accelerate industrial automation applications and reinforce its support of the OPC Unified Architecture (UA) standard.

“As the digital transformation of the factory floor continues, the adoption of a common set of standards is essential to delivering enhanced feature sets, safety & security measures, and system reliability,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. “We’re excited to work alongside the OPC Foundation and other industrial automation leaders to help shape future factories with new and expanded versions of our industrial solutions, including the Lattice Automate solution stack.”

“We are thrilled to have Lattice as our latest member of the OPC Foundation,” said Stefan Hoppe, President and Executive Director of the OPC Foundation. “Our goal is to transform how the industry uses control automation with an open platform architecture working with various industry leaders. Lattice’s industry-leading hardware and software tools can be found in a variety of Industrial applications today and their growing support of our interoperability standard furthers our mission.”