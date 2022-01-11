Lattice FPGAs Power Next-Gen Lenovo Edge/AI Experiences

Article By : Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lattice's CrossLink-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions are powering Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad portfolio leverages a fully integrated client hardware and software solution from Lattice to deliver advanced user experiences including immersive engagement, privacy, and collaboration without sacrificing performance or battery life.

“Our portfolio of AI optimized solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are proud of this collaboration with Lenovo that resulted in exciting user experiences offering smarter human-computer engagement, privacy, collaboration, and better energy management.”

The end-to-end Lattice solution powering the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 portfolio announced at CES 2022 is made up of a combination of the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI solution stack.