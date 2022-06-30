Lam Research Outlines Net Zero Strategy

Article By : Lam Research Corp.

Lam Research highlights how it is addressing its environmental footprint and advancing sustainability across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Lam Research Corp. has released its 2021 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting how the company is addressing its environmental footprint and advancing sustainability across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Reflecting its commitment to “act with purpose for a better world,” Lam also introduced its social impact framework to catalyze positive change in the community, inspire and educate tomorrow’s future innovators, and foster a more inclusive society.

“As we transform the world through technology, we have a responsibility to help conserve our finite resources and take an active role in empowering a better future,” said Tim Archer, President and CEO of Lam Research. “Last year, we made big strides towards Lam’s sustainability goals, established our net zero supply chain strategy and deepened our commitment to inclusion and diversity – all while growing our workforce by over 30 percent year-over-year and navigating the challenges of a global pandemic. I am proud of everything that we accomplished and am inspired to see what more we can achieve together.”

Addressing Environmental Footprint

Lam is taking a leadership role in driving sustainability in the semiconductor industry. Lam continues to demonstrate progress towards its previously announced goals to operate on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. The company has implemented new practices and strategies that drive energy and water conservation, waste abatement, and greenhouse gas reductions. Sustainability is also a key consideration in the leading-edge products that Lam creates – from innovative development and design, to manufacturing responsibly, to delivering solutions that help support our customers’ ESG goals. Examples of accomplishments in these areas include:

Increased renewable energy usage: 54 percent of the energy used by Lam globally in 2021 was renewable, with sites in Ohio , U.S.; Penang, Malaysia ; and China facilities reaching 100 percent renewable energy.

, U.S.; ; and facilities reaching 100 percent renewable energy. Decreased Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by over 9 percent since 2019.

Diverted 99 percent of hazardous waste from landfill in 2021.

Saved 6.3 million gallons of water in water-stressed regions in 2021.

Introduced a range of new and enhanced etch products that improved generator efficiency for NAND and foundry logic development by up to 15 percent, shortened clean times via chamber modifications by up to 30 to 50 percent, and decreased tool usage of helium by up to 80 percent.

Established a new foundational strategy to propel sustainability throughout the supply chain, which spans over 25 countries. Lam also developed an engagement plan with ongoing training, support, and resources.

Powering Breakthroughs Together

Lam continues to deepen its commitment to making a meaningful impact through corporate giving and employee volunteerism. It supported communities and over 1,550 charitable organizations around the world in 2021.

Under the company’s new social impact framework, Powering Breakthroughs Together, Lam is increasing its focus on advancing transformative learning, building resilient communities, and fostering inclusive societies. To support this effort, the company is introducing a new application system for Lam’s grant program to make it easier for organizations to apply.

Lam was proud to be included in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America, which recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the U.S. and Canada. The DJSI indices are widely considered to be among the world’s leading benchmarks for corporate sustainability.

Further details on the company’s environmental, social and governance strategies and 2021 accomplishments are available in Lam’s 2021 ESG report.