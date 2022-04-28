Kyocera to Boost Semiconductor Component Production by Building Largest Plant in Japan

Article By : Kyocera Corp.

Kyocera will expand its production capacity for components by building the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan.

Kyocera Corp. recently announced its plan to build the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan, expanding production capacity for components including organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages. A signing ceremony held last April 20, 2022 was attended by Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota, Satsumasendai City Mayor Ryoji Tanaka, and Kyocera officials. Construction is scheduled to begin next month at the company’s Sendai Plant Campus in Kagoshima.

Three converging factors are creating strong demand for Kyocera’s organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages. Smart vehicles are expanding the need for automotive cameras and high-performance processors used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. New communications infrastructures, including 5G base stations and datacenters, are being deployed worldwide. In addition, the rising trend toward digitalization is expanding demand for electronic products ranging from personal computers and smartphones to consumer goods, industrial automation, and others.

Kyocera will open the new facility in October 2023 to serve these growing trends, aiming for a 4.5-fold increase in production capacity for organic packages at the Sendai Plant Campus, as well as a substantial increase in capacity for crystal device packages.

Kyocera will contribute to the community by stimulating economic development in Kagoshima, creating new employment opportunities through expanded production of semiconductor components in response to global demand.