Kyocera to Boost MLCC Production with New Manufacturing Facility

Article By : Kyocera Corp.

Kyocera will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Japan to increase its production capacity of MLCCs.

Kyocera Corp. will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands.

Demand for MLCCs is expected to grow as communication terminals and semiconductor devices become more compact and sophisticated. Additionally, the expanding commercialization of 5G data centers, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EV (electric vehicle) technology will be facilitated by smaller, more functional electronic components like MLCCs.

A signing ceremony held on August 17, 2022 included Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota, Kirishima City Mayor Shinichi Nakashige, and Kyocera officials. Construction will begin in February 2023 and the plant will begin operation in May 2024. The new plant will be located on the current site of Kyocera’s Monozukuri R&D Laboratory, which will be demolished in September, 2022.

In addition to enhancing its electronic components business, Kyocera aims to stimulate economic development in Kagoshima Prefecture and to create new employment opportunities in the community.