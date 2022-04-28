Kioxia to Donate ¥100M in Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

Article By : Kioxia Corp.

Kioxia is donating ¥100 million to support the humanitarian assistance and relief for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kioxia Corp., one of the leading providers of memory solutions, is making a donation of ¥100 million to support the humanitarian assistance and relief for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The donation will be made via the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Kioxia Group sincerely hopes that the conflict can be resolved as soon as possible and that peace and security will be restored in Ukraine.