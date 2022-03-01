Kioxia to Acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering

Article By : Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Kioxia is acquiring Chubu Toshiba Engineering to further strengthen its technology development capabilities.

Kioxia Holdings Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corp. (a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp.) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corp., to further strengthen Kioxia Group’s technology development capabilities.

Acquisition of the shares will be completed in the first half of 2022, following completion of the necessary procedures, and CTE will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kioxia Corp.

Specializing in semiconductor related hardware and software design, prototyping and evaluation, CTE is well-experienced in semiconductor manufacturing technologies covering areas from development to mass production while building sophisticated technical capabilities over many years. The firm has also provided its engineering services to Kioxia in the past. Integrating CTE brings in-house highly experienced engineering talent in semiconductor development while enabling cost efficiencies which together will improve enterprise value. The acquisition will enhance Kioxia’s technology development capabilities, as well as deliver synergies across the design, operation, and production of its manufacturing plants.

Kioxia is cultivating a new era of memory with its world class solutions, as it strives towards the mission of “uplifting the world with memory”. The company remains committed to developing initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of its memory and SSD business.