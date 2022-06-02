Kioxia Completes Acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering

This acquisition brings in-house a highly experienced engineering team while also enabling cost efficiencies, which together will improve the enterprise value of the company. The acquisition will enhance Kioxia’s technology development capabilities, as well as deliver synergies across the design, operation and production of its manufacturing plants.

Going forward, Chubu Toshiba Engineering will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kioxia under the name of Kioxia Engineering Corp.

Kioxia is cultivating a new era of memory with its world class solutions, as it strives towards the mission of “uplifting the world with memory”. The company remains committed to developing initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of its memory and SSD business.