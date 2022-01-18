Keysight Test Tools Help Eurofins E&E Taiwan Expand Its 5G Device Validation

Keysight's 5G test tools have been selected by Eurofins E&E Taiwan to address the 5G device conformance validation and regulatory market.
Eurofins E&E is dedicated to contributing to safer and healthier lives with innovative and high-quality laboratory, research and advisory services. It has selected Keysight’s 5G test tools, based on software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms, to expand its 5G device validation services in Taiwan.
“Eurofins E&E Taiwan is a leading test lab that serves global markets with a broad range of validation requirements,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. “We’re pleased to support Eurofins E&E Taiwan with integrated 5G test tools, based on common software and hardware platforms, that address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.”
Eurofins E&E Taiwan selected several Keysight 5G test tools, including:
Keysight combines the company’s network emulation solution with a CATR chamber to create a 5G mmWave OTA test system. Eurofins E&E uses this system to address validation needs of leading 5G device manufacturers that aim to introduce products to the U.S. market. As the first test vendor to gain authorization for a 5G OTA test system covering FR2 spectrum from CTIA, an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem, Keysight is enabling Eurofins E&E Taiwan to capture early market opportunities.