Keysight Test Tools Help Eurofins E&E Taiwan Expand Its 5G Device Validation

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight's 5G test tools have been selected by Eurofins E&E Taiwan to address the 5G device conformance validation and regulatory market.

Eurofins E&E is dedicated to contributing to safer and healthier lives with innovative and high-quality laboratory, research and advisory services. It has selected Keysight’s 5G test tools, based on software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms, to expand its 5G device validation services in Taiwan.

“Eurofins E&E Taiwan is a leading test lab that serves global markets with a broad range of validation requirements,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. “We’re pleased to support Eurofins E&E Taiwan with integrated 5G test tools, based on common software and hardware platforms, that address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.”

Eurofins E&E Taiwan selected several Keysight 5G test tools, including:

Network emulation solution (leveraging Keysight’s E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform): enables Eurofins to support 5G device manufacturers with validation services, accelerating development of designs in accordance with test cases defined by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB, as well as regulatory bodies.

F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber: supports over-the-air (OTA) testing in frequency range 2 (FR2) spectrum (mmWave).

E5080B Vector Network Analyzer: a radio frequency (RF) and microwave measurement solution for comprehensive characterization of devices in terms of dynamic range, trace noise and temperature stability.

N9020B MXA Signal Analyzer: equipped with an intuitive multi-touch interface for quick parametric and RF functional testing.

Keysight combines the company’s network emulation solution with a CATR chamber to create a 5G mmWave OTA test system. Eurofins E&E uses this system to address validation needs of leading 5G device manufacturers that aim to introduce products to the U.S. market. As the first test vendor to gain authorization for a 5G OTA test system covering FR2 spectrum from CTIA, an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem, Keysight is enabling Eurofins E&E Taiwan to capture early market opportunities.