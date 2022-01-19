Keysight Test Solution to Enable KT to Verify Advanced 5G NR Features

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

KT has selected Keysight's 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio features critical in delivering 5G services.

South Korean mobile operator KT Corp. (formerly Korea Telecom) has selected Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio (NR) features critical in delivering industry-leading 5G services.

KT is committed to delivering quality nation-wide 5G connectivity services to consumers and businesses. The two companies initiated a collaboration more than five years ago to advance the development of 5G technology. KT selected Keysight’s Protocol Research & Development (R&D) Toolset to accelerate the launch of 5G mobile devices that support the latest 5G NR specifications defined by 3GPP, the global standards organization. This includes 3GPP Release 16 specifications, which device makers use to support advanced 5G features.

KT was the first Korean telecommunications provider to launch 5G service in standalone (SA) mode, which reduces latency and power consumption for smartphone users. Keysight’s Protocol R&D Toolset uses a flexible user interface that enables KT to create and execute test cases that verify 5G NR signaling protocols. The toolset also enables KT to debug errors and fully analyze results in frequency range 1 (FR1) spectrum for both 5G NR non-standalone (NSA) and SA mode.

Keysight’s 5G device test solutions address a wide range of design, conformance and performance validation requirements of a growing global 5G ecosystem consisting of more 180 mobile operators with commercial 5G networks and nearly one hundred and seventy 5G device vendors. KT and other leading 5G mobile operators in Korea, China, Japan and the U.S. rely on Keysight’s 5G protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) test toolsets to verify 5G products in accordance with industry standards and carrier acceptance plans prior to market introduction.