Keysight Technologies Receives Supplier Excellence Award from TI

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight was one of the few companies selected from TI's over 12,000 suppliers globally to receive a supplier excellence award.

Keysight Technologies Inc. has received a 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments (TI) as part of its annual supplier awards program and their highest level of supplier recognition.

Keysight was one of the few companies selected from TI’s over 12,000 suppliers globally to receive this award for the company’s dedication and commitment in supplying products and services that meet TI’s highest standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality.

“Keysight is proud to earn the Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award,” stated Shinji Terasawa, vice president and general manager of the Wafer Test Solutions group at Keysight. “It is a result of our mutual collaboration and Keysight dedication to provide parametric solutions, including equipment and services, to achieve TI’s goals in capability, schedule, and cost. Keysight is dedicated to supplying advanced measurement solutions at the leading edge of technology to deliver the highest measurement integrity and excellence.”