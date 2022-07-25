Keysight Technologies Announces Student Finalists for Innovation Challenge

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

The Keysight Innovation Challenge encourages the conceptualization of IoT solutions that will provide carbon neutrality monitoring at the community or corporate level.

Keysight Technologies Inc. has unveiled the student finalists of the 2022 Keysight Innovation Challenge. Finalists will demonstrate their design ideas before a panel of leading influencer judges at a livestreamed event to be held in the fall of 2022.

The Keysight Innovation Challenge is a design competition in which graduate and undergraduate engineering students are tasked to conceptualize an Internet of Things (IoT) device or network of devices that will provide carbon neutrality monitoring at the community or corporate level. This year’s contest supports Keysight’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality within its Corporate Social Responsibility policies. It aims to inspire innovation to help the world reach net zero by 2050 and requires each team to be woman-led to encourage gender diversity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Keysight’s Innovation Challenge attracted 52 entries, with each entry scored by a panel of five judges on metrics such as innovation, real-world application, sensor effectiveness, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and cybersecurity resilience. The general public also played a key role in the judging by voting for their favorite design entries. These votes contributed to 10% of each entrant’s overall score.

After a careful compilation of the judges’ scores and a tally of all popular votes, the Keysight Innovation Challenge finalists are:

“Keysight’s top 6 finalist teams’ entries represent a versatile group of concepts, ranging from an autonomous carbon monitoring drone to a soil sensor ‘tree’ that can lead to gigatons of carbon capture if used to scale,” said Renee Morad, Innovation Challenge Program lead at Keysight. “We’re thrilled to see gender diversity on each team, which is promising for our next generation of leaders in STEM. The Innovation Challenge is a meaningful way Keysight is actively working to inspire the next-generation of student innovators, while encouraging a diverse pipeline of future talent in engineering.”

The world-class panel of judges for the final Keysight Innovation Challenge livestreamed event includes: Ariel Alexovich, associate public information officer for United Nations; Mehdi Sadaghdar, electrical engineer and popular YouTube influencer known as ElectroBOOM; Anand Lalwani, former Keysight Innovation Challenge winner; Gabriella Garcia, former Keysight Innovation Challenge winner; Marie Hattar, chief marketing officer of Keysight Technologies; Jeff Harris, vice president, portfolio and global marketing at Keysight Technologies; and Susan Morton, senior R&D director at Keysight Technologies.

Winners of the Keysight Innovation Challenge will be announced at the conclusion of the live event in the fall of 2022. In addition to worldwide recognition, the top winning team will receive a $30,000 cash prize and $30,000 worth of Keysight test equipment for their school. All student finalists will also receive informational interviews with Keysight for potential internships and job opportunities.

Detailed information on the imaginative and innovative entries, including project descriptions, renderings, and videos, are at www.keysightinnovationchallenge.com.