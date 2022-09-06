Keysight Selects Credo Devices for 800GE Test Solutions

Article By : Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Keysight has selected Credo's retimer/gearbox devices for its Layer 1-3 800GE network device and Ethernet protocol test solutions.

Keysight Technologies has selected Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s retimer/gearbox devices for its Layer 1-3 800GE network device and Ethernet protocol test solutions for network infrastructure. Keysight provides comprehensive 800GE Layer 1-3 test coverage with an extensive set of use cases and break-out Ethernet port speeds from 800GE to 100GE, while leading the industry with the highest port density per rackmount unit in test solutions.

Keysight selected Credo for their second-generation 800GE networking solutions based on customer demand for two strategic test capabilities: First, the chip-to-module, high performance SERDES with 112Gbps electrical lanes with PAM4 signaling for 1x800GE and related slower port speed support. Most importantly, the ability to provide auto negotiation and link training (AN/LT) – which we believe is a must-have for support of passive and active direct attached copper (DAC) cabling required for switch and server interconnections within equipment racks that are deployed in high volume within data centers.

“Keysight’s close collaboration with Credo enables us to provide the global networking industry a comprehensive set of test and measurement capabilities that address the rapidly growing and diverse ecosystem of 800GE-capable components, network silicon devices, and networking equipment systems,” said Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight’s Network Test and Security Solutions business. He continued, “The critical aspect of the growth of the 800GE ecosystem is to assist manufacturers to develop and demonstrate the ability of all these devices to successfully interoperate.”

“In today’s data driven economy no business should gamble on data center performance, hence the need for differentiated equipment testing solutions that provide end-to-end validation of network infrastructure,” said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing, Credo. “It’s an honor to work with a trusted industry leader like Keysight to enable data center operators to validate 800GE devices in complex environments constrained by space, capacity and power.”