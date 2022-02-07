Keysight Launches Self-Service Enterprise Agreement Licensing Portal

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

The self-service Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal enables customers to control deployment of Keysight's software portfolio.

Keysight Technologies Inc. has unveiled a new self-service Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal, which is an enhancement to the Keysight Software Manager system—Keysight’s customer-facing software licensing web resource that enables Enterprise Agreement customers to control their software subscriptions and improve return on investment.

As organizations move through their digital transformation, they need new approaches to deploying products and managing their software environments. Enterprise software agreements offer customers flexible access, high license utilization, predictable cost, scalability and price protection.

Keysight’s new Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal streamlines and automates software license administration for the company’s broad software product portfolio available in a subscription business model. Products eligible for purchase in a software Enterprise Agreement license pool include: PathWave design and test tools; RF signal generation and analysis tools; instrument applications for oscilloscopes, bit error rate testers, and network analyzers; data analytics tools for waveform, manufacturing, and measurement analysis; wireless test and network analysis tools; network visibility and security tools; software test automation tools.

Software operations staff, including software license administrators, lab managers, system administrators, IT, security, network operations managers and CAD managers, use the Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal to provision and optimize their license pool through a new 24/7, self-service access workflow. It offers customers automation, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency.

“Keysight continues to improve the customer experience with our products, as well as through infrastructure innovations in the end-to-end software licensing process,” said Nilesh Kamdar, software business and operations director at Keysight. “Keysight’s self-service Enterprise Agreement Licensing portal delivers an automated approach that helps software administrators save time and money, while improving their productivity in reaching key digital transformation objectives.”