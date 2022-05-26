Keysight, FormFactor, DMPI, and VDI Join Forces on 170GHz/220GHz Broadband VNA Solution

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc., FormFactor Inc., DMPI Inc., and Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI) have joined forces to deliver a new 170GHz/220GHz Broadband Vector Network Analysis (VNA) Solution that shortens design and verification cycles for 5G and emerging 6G applications.

Keysight, FormFactor, DMPI and VDI have jointly developed this new VNA solution to provide on-wafer millimeter-wave component characterization under various conditions. It offers an advanced dynamic range, high output power and maximum stability. As a result, designers can efficiently characterize on-wafer devices and circuits, enabling the creation of highly accurate process design kits (PDKs) used to design integrated circuit models that shorten the design and verification cycle. Additionally, it enables rapid deployment of devices for the emerging 5G and 6G monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), a type of integrated circuit (IC) device that operates at microwave frequencies.

The joint solution, Keysight’s new 220GHz Broadband Network Analyzer, enables customers to address the needs of 5G and future 6G technologies that will have a significant impact on communications through the internet of things and ubiquitous wireless connections. The fully integrated solution is comprised of:

Keysight’s N5291A 125GHz broadband VNA, a single-sweep solution with compact frequency extenders, that delivers accurate leveled power;

DMPI/FormFactor T-Wave GSG Dual band probes, which provide wafer-level electrical measurement on FormFactor wafer probing solutions of millimeter wave (mmW) devices and materials up to 1.1THz; and,

VDI’s specially designed sub-THz frequency extenders, which allows for high accuracy measurement of on-wafer device under tests from 900Hz to 170GHz or 220GHz in a single frequency sweep.

“We worked closely with Dominion MicroProbes on the probe design and our solution partners, VDI and FormFactor, to deliver the highest performance 170 and 220GHz single-sweep solution for testing on-wafer devices and circuits,” said Joe Rickert, vice president and general manager of Research and Development at Keysight. “Keysight’s new solution will enable customers to shorten design and verification cycles for 5G and emerging 6G applications and allow them to deliver new solutions to market faster.”

“We’ve designed sub-THz extenders that allow users to leverage their existing N5291A systems to support a single sweep to 170 or 220GHz,” said Jeffrey Hesler, chief technology officer at Virginia Diodes.

“Equally critical to the new capability are a new line of broadband micromachined T-Wave® dual band probes developed by Dominion MicroProbes Inc. and marketed by FormFactor. Each partner in this new broadband solution brings a unique set of technology and talent to solve these measurement challenges,” said Jens Klattenhoff, vice president and general manager of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “Through close collaboration, we can now provide customers an integrated solution that allows continuous broadband sweeps up to 220GHz.”