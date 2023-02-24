Keysight and SUTD Ink MoU on Open RAN, 6G Technology Collaboration

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight and SUTD will conduct research in the areas of O-RAN security, sustainability, and standards, and 6G technologies.

Keysight Technologies Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to collaborate on Open RAN (O-RAN), 6G Technology, research, development, and education.

SUTD is the host institution for Singapore’s national Future Communications Research & Development Program (FCP). Through this collaboration, Keysight and SUTD will conduct research in the areas of O-RAN security, O-RAN sustainability, O-RAN standards, 6G technologies, and metaverse-ready networks. In addition, both parties will work together to advance the adoption of Open RAN technologies focusing on O-RAN Alliance at SUTD to provide testing, validation, and certification of O-RAN systems and components.

The MoU builds on the successful development of a cyber-assessment framework designed for security and resilience testing of Open RAN systems and components by Keysight and SUTD. The framework employs a highly parameterized, threat-centric attack injection methodology designed by SUTD and implemented through Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) Security Test Suite, which emulates live subscribers, devices, applications, and services against a set of security attacks and audit modules.

“We proudly call ourselves a unique inter-disciplinary institution of higher education in the world. We look forward to innovating for a better world in partnership with Keysight Technologies in areas like O-RAN, Beyond 5G and 6G, as well as metaverse-ready networks. A trailblazer in higher education like SUTD and a market frontrunner like Keysight Technologies will certainly help to position both organizations at the forefront of the digital revolution to bring value to our stakeholders and society at large,” said Professor Phoon Kok Kwang, Provost, SUTD.

“Open RAN and 6G hold great promise to enable a truly open and innovative telecommunications ecosystem. However, the extended interfaces, cloudification, breakthrough technology enablers such artificial intelligence / machine learning, and the need for multi-vendor-solution integration of these new technologies require a holistic security and sustainability-by-design approach to enable commercial deployments at scale. Keysight is committed to accelerating Open RAN technology adoption and 6G R&D by partnering and co-innovating with SUTD to facilitate commercial-scale deployments of 5G and meet 6G requirements,” said Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group.