Keysight and Singapore’s QEP to Accelerate R&D, Education in Quantum Technologies

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight and QEP will establish a quantum innovation accelerator in Singapore.

Keysight Technologies Inc. and Singapore’s Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in accelerating research and development (R&D) and education in quantum technologies.

The QEP was launched in 2018 by the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF) and hosted at the National University of Singapore (NUS), with the aim of supporting quantum technologies research and ecosystem building. The program funds projects in quantum computing, quantum communication and security, quantum sensing, as well as a quantum foundry, that are expected to lead to practical uses.

Keysight is well positioned to provide modular and scalable quantum control systems, by leveraging the company’s expertise in advanced measurement equipment, qubit control solutions and precise measurement instrumentation, which enable researchers to engineer and perhaps scale next-generation systems to harness the power of quantum computing and other quantum devices.

“It’s going to take a team effort to deliver on the promise of quantum technologies, whether that is better computing performance or more secure communication. We are glad to have Keysight join the partners of the Quantum Engineering Programme to support this work in Singapore,” said Alexander Ling, director of the QEP. He is also an associate professor in the NUS Department of Physics and Principal Investigator at the Centre for Quantum Technologies.

Under the MOU, QEP and Keysight will closely cooperate in the development of quantum instrument packages, as well as the technologies that enable quantum systems to be scalable and deployable. In addition, they will establish a program named “Quantum Joint Innovation Accelerator” that makes it easy for researchers participating in QEP to access several of Keysight’s software design tools and advanced test and measurement equipment. Researchers can apply to evaluate Keysight measurement tools in their laboratories and access equipment hosted at Keysight’s premises in Singapore.

“We’re pleased to support QEP with quantum test solutions based on our expertise in advanced measurement and quantum engineering technologies,” said Sang Ho Oh, general director for South Asia-Pacific at Keysight Technologies. “As the quantum ecosystem continues to build, Keysight will contribute solutions that will enable the Singapore ecosystem to accelerate the research, development and education of quantum technologies.”

“Keysight and QEP will establish a collaborative framework to accelerate research and development in the emerging quantum technology ecosystem,” said BJ Tan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s general electronics measurement solutions. “Having this leading research partnership upstream will open up new frontiers and developments, which will propel industry innovations for years to come.”