Keysight and Samsung Partner to Advance 6G Technology R&D

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

The collaboration will accelerate the development of AI-enabled air interfaces that leverage massive MIMO antenna technology.

Keysight Technologies Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Research to advance R&D of 6G technology, the next generation of wireless communication.

Keysight joined forces with Samsung, a pioneer in the delivery of end-to-end solutions for wireless infrastructure and mobile devices across multiple generations, to support the company’s 6G vision of a hyper-connected world. 6G is expected to be built on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, digital twins, time-sensitive networking (TSN) and holographic communications. The two companies will work together to develop test and verification technologies for 6G wireless systems.

“Keysight is pleased to expand its existing collaboration with Samsung, which has resulted in several important achievements towards establishing 5G new radio (NR) as a mature technology,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network infrastructure business. “6G is expected to underpin the wireless connectivity fabric that leverages heterogenous networks and the convergence of communication and computing. Establishing a 6G partnership with Samsung enables Keysight to refine our software-driven test solutions, critical in developing differentiated 6G products.”

The collaboration will accelerate the development of AI-enabled air interfaces that leverage massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. Such air interfaces support deployment of energy efficient and ultra-dense networks capable of delivering ultra-low latencies and terabit data wireless transmissions.

“The signing of this MoU with Keysight will greatly advance Samsung’s 6G strategy of combining the company’s expertise in communication technology with capabilities in software and AI,” said Sunghyun Choi, executive vice president at Samsung Research. “Joining forces with Keysight enables Samsung to influence a future that uses 6G to improve human connection, health and safety.”

Keysight possesses foundational technology and key building blocks essential to helping 6G become a reality. This includes network, channel and user equipment (UE) emulation, mmWave and sub-Terahertz (THz) signal source and analysis, as well as high-speed Ethernet network emulation and data center connectivity testing. Keysight’s integrated software and hardware test tools, for end-to-end conformance, interoperability, performance and security validation, allow Samsung to accurately and holistically explore the margins of designs used to power future 6G use cases.