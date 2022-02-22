Key ASEAN Countries’ Smartphone Shipments Cross Pre-pandemic Levels in 2021

Key ASEAN countries' smartphone shipments were highest ever in a calendar year in 2021, reaching 96 million units and growing 5% YoY.
Despite multiple COVID-19 resurgences, offline channel disruptions due to restrictions and sustained component shortages affecting OEMs, key Southeast Asian countries—Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam—saw a 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in smartphone shipments in 2021, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s SEA Monthly Smartphone Channel Share Tracker.
At 96 million units, the 2021 shipments were the highest ever for a calendar year and more than the pre-pandemic levels. Q4 2021 volumes, however, remained flat due to supply issues for most OEMs.
“Most of the SEA countries saw a COVID-19 resurgence more than once in 2021. Governments and industry players were eager to achieve normalcy in business, but social and economic activities suffered, which did not let the smartphone industry pick up in the second half. However, Samsung was able to resolve shipment issues encountered mid-year to revive its sales and lead in the region. Xiaomi came up strong in Q1 and Q2, which solidified its base in most of the key economies, but it suffered more than others in H2 2021 due to supply constraints. OPPO and vivo continued their launches across price tiers and accelerated their marketing campaigns towards the end of the year. Brands like realme and Infinix brought in affordable models to target users upgrading from entry-level devices,” said Senior Analyst Glen Cardoza.
Source: Counterpoint Research Southeast Asia Monthly Smartphone Channel Share Tracker, December 2021
On ASPs (Average selling price) and 5G, Cardoza said, “In 2020, more than 55% of the shipments in key SEA countries were for smartphones under the $150 price point. In 2021, this bracket held about 38% share. More consumers are opting for smartphones in the $151-$250 bracket. Besides, 5G was mostly represented by just the top 2-3 brands in 2020. We now see the top five OEMs not only launching 5G models but also actively reducing their ASPs and working with operators to further the adoption of 5G in SEA.”
“Online share of shipments does not seem to be growing consistently across different countries in the region. Thailand and Philippines saw growth towards the end of H2 2021 while Indonesia and Vietnam still have some infrastructural and mindset miles to cover. To capture a larger mind space through offline channels, most brands are making sure that retail partnerships are well maintained to grow networks across countries. A careful balance between online and offline channel shipments is being worked out by brands. This is being complemented by their tie-ups with operators and retailers,” Research Director Tarun Pathak said.
Source: Counterpoint Research Southeast Asia Monthly Smartphone Channel Share Tracker, December 2021
Market Summary
Note: OPPO includes OnePlus shipments in this publication, Xiaomi includes POCO