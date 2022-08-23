JEDEC Updates Universal Flash Storage and Supporting Memory Interface Standard

Article By : JEDEC Solid State Technology Association

UFS 4.0 introduces significant bandwidth and data protection improvements over the earlier version of the standard.

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association has published the JESD220F: Universal Flash Storage 4.0; an update to the complementary JESD223E UFSHCI 4.0 standard; and a new companion standard for UFS version 3.1 and above, the JESD231 File Based Optimization. Developed for mobile applications and computing systems requiring high performance with low power consumption, UFS 4.0 introduces significant bandwidth and data protection improvements over the earlier version of the standard.

UFS is a high performance interface designed for use in computing and mobile systems such as smart phones and tablets where power consumption needs to be minimized. Its high speed serial interface and optimized protocol enable significant improvements in throughput and mobile system performance.

UFS 4.0 and UFSHCI 4.0 together define the following major improvements over the prior version of the standard:

To achieve the highest performance and most power efficient data transport, JEDEC UFS leverages industry–leading specifications from the MIPI Alliance to form its Interconnect Layer. This collaboration continues with UFS 4.0, which leverages the M-PHY version 5.0 specification and the UniPro version 2.0 specification to double the UFS interface bandwidth and enable up to ~4.2GBps for read and write traffic.

Introduced Multi-Circular Queue definition for more demanding storage I/O patterns

Advanced RMPB interface allows increased bandwidth and protection for secure data

In addition, UFS 4.0 offers several enhancements designed to increase overall device capability, power efficiency and ease of integration with tomorrow’s leading-edge solutions:

Utilizes a more efficient VCC=2.5V as opposed to the 3.3V supported in the prior version of the standard

Improved system latencies by enabling High Speed Link Startup, Out of Order Data Transfer and the BARRIER Command

Eases system integration by introducing Enhanced Device Error History with host configurable timestamps and M-PHY’s Eye Monitor

Preserves backwards compatibility with UFS 3.1 and 3.0 to allow mixed systems applications

Finally, as an optional extension to UFS version 3.1 and above, the new JESD231 File Based Optimization standard allows a host to accelerate read traffic based on the File System information provided by the host.

“JEDEC members are dedicated to developing the standards needed to support the mobile devices of the future,” said Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors and the JC-64 Committee for Embedded Memory Storage and Removable Memory Cards. “The ongoing efforts to continually improve UFS and its companion standards will in turn enable significant advancements in device performance and an enhanced user experience.”

“By collaborating with JEDEC, we’re advancing memory standards like UFS4 for a range of emerging applications,” said Thierry Berdah Kraz, product management director at Cadence. “Cadence supports the early adoption of the standard and helps customers accelerate verification at the IP and SoC levels during the development of complex memory designs with optimal performance and power-efficiency.”

“Kioxia is very honored to be part of the team that is instrumental in standardizing this latest UFS version. We know that the significant increase in performance and new features added to UFS4.0 will definitely translate to another round of improved user experiences, as UFS adaptation further expands to even more applications,” said Atsushi Inoue, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation.

“The UFS 4.0 standard will be a game changer for NAND flash storage in smartphones,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “Delivering blazingly fast read and write speeds that significantly reduce app and game load times, as well as improved power efficiency, UFS 4.0 has the potential to usher in significant improvements that will enable future user experiences and emerging mobile applications.”

“With rapid advancements in the design of smartphones and other consumer devices, mobile storage solutions have also had to evolve quickly in accommodating the greater speed and bandwidth requirements,” said Kyungryun Kim, vice president of the NAND Memory Planning/Enabling Group at Samsung Electronics. “Featuring twice the performance of UFS 3.1, the new UFS 4.0 JEDEC standard will be essential for powering the latest innovations in mobile technology.”

“High-performance interfaces such as UFS 4.0 continue to be critical to address the growing requirements for faster bandwidth, lower power consumption and embedded security in mobile devices,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of Marketing and Strategy, Synopsys Solutions Group. “The Synopsys UFS 4.0 IP has been adopted by multiple leading mobile customers, and when combined with Synopsys UniPro Controller, M-PHY IP and verification IP, provides a complete solution that accelerates the integration of the required functionality, reduces design risk, and eases development of power-efficient and secure SoCs for mobile applications.”