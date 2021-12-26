ITRI VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT Symposia Kicks Off in April 2022

ITRI will host the 2022 VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT on April 18–21, 2022 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2022 International Symposia on VLSI Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI-TSA) and Design, Automation and Test (VLSI-DAT) on April 18–21, 2022 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Experts from top companies and prestigious academic institutions including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC), Intel Corp., IBM, Microsoft Corp., MediaTek, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Winbond Electronics Corp., Stanford University, and University of California, Berkeley will share their insights and latest research findings on 3D heterogeneous integration, AI hardware design, GaN and SiC technology and applications, silicon photonics, in-memory computing, advanced packaging, AIoT security, next-generation MRAM, low dimensional materials and devices, and high performance computing.

The VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT symposia were first held in 1983, hosting premiere conferences in semiconductor-related fields and attracting up to 1,000 participants every year. In the 2022 event, six esteemed experts will give keynote speeches. Dr. Babak Sabi, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Assembly and Test Technology Development at Intel, will describe current technology envelopes and future scaling directions for representative advanced packaging architectures. Toru Matsuoka, Deputy General Manager of the Business Planning Project Group, Power Device Works at Mitsubishi Electric, will discuss the latest SiC technology and will demonstrate some application examples. Dr. Jeff Burns, Director of IBM Research AI Hardware Center, will share his insights on the challenges and opportunities in AI hardware design. Prof. Boris Murmann of Stanford University will illustrate examples of small-scale data analysis and machine learning inference systems that operate near the physical interface. Dr. K. Lawrence Loh, Sr. Vice President of MediaTek, will highlight technology challenges to the IC industry for the next decade. Dr. L.C. Lu, Vice President of Research & Development/Design & Technology Platform at TSMC, will review recent market trends and focus on advances in process scaling for libraries, memories and external interfaces, covering several design and technology co-optimization (DTCO) techniques that enable higher transistor density and performance.