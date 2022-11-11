ITRI and Ganvix Extend JV to Commercialize Innovative Laser Technology

ITRI is extending its partnership with Ganvix on the development of gallium nitride (GaN) vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs).

GaN VCSELs operating in the blue wavelength range have been demonstrated successfully based on the close collaboration between Ganvix’s design and ITRI manufacturability. The two parties signed a phase II agreement to extend their joint venture, which includes expanding the wavelength range from blue to green, qualification testing (environmental and lifetime testing), and packaging of discreet lasers and laser arrays.

The target markets include consumer electronics, industrial, medical and life sciences, communications, and metaverse applications such as AR. Near-term applications include red, green, and blue VCSEL light engines for laser scanning displays, lasers, and laser arrays for free space and polymer fiber-based communications.

Ganvix utilizes nano-porous technology to deliver compact, lightweight blue/green/UV VCSEL lasers that produce superior wavelength control, smaller spot size, and array architectures, allowing substantial innovation across a wide range of applications.

ITRI will continue to apply its substantial capability and infrastructure for the manufacture of electro-optic devices to accelerate Ganvix’s time to market. The resulting products will address the nascent opportunity for high-performance and low-cost GaN VCSELs in the billion-dollar global markets.

VCSELs based on gallium arsenide (GaAs) that operate in the infrared spectrum are one of the fastest-growing technologies in electro-optics today. However, GaAs cannot emit light in the ultraviolet or visible (blue and green) wavelengths. For these applications, GaN is required, but there has been no commercially viable solution to form the laser cavity mirrors required until now. Ganvix has solved this problem using nano-porous technology to engineer the optical properties of GaN.

“For future metaverse application, the three-primary-color VCSELs will play a key role,” commented Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang, General Director of ITRI’s Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories. “We are very happy to continue to deepen the cooperation with Ganvix and launch commercialized products, which can also drive Taiwan’s industries to enter the metaverse market.”

“We are excited to announce the successful demonstration of blue VCSEL lasers using our proprietary nano porous GaN fabricated in collaboration with ITRI,” said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Ganvix. “This marks a critical achievement enabling commercialization of these new laser devices. We look forward to the next phase of our relationship working with ITRI to bring these devices to market.”