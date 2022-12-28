Is Sustainable Mobility Just a Hype, or Key to the Smart City?

Article By : Umar Zakir Abdul Hamid

If in the past decade people were discussing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its potential implications, the current decade has seen incremental progress across every sector as legacy technologies begin to be phased out.

If in the past decade people were discussing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its potential implications, the current decade has seen incremental progress across every sector as legacy technologies begin to be phased out. A central theme of this next phase is “sustainability.” The term permeates the news and peppers the statements of thought leaders, politicians and industry experts. Indeed, it so often used that it is overhyped, usually without providing the insight necessary for understanding.

The goal when discussing sustainability is not merely mindlessly parroting the term out of the fear of missing out, but taking the necessary measures to enable the feasible productization of sustainability-related emerging technologies. To achieve it, all stakeholders, including R&D experts, venture capitalists, startup entrepreneurs and major corporations’ executives, must first genuinely and thoroughly comprehend what sustainability means.

Terminologically, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, sustainable means “able to continue over a period of time,” while sustainability is “the quality of being able to continue over a period of time.” In the business context, according to Investopedia, sustainability refers to the effort to reduce the dependency on natural or physical resources in order to ensure their availability for the foreseeable future.

The term is so pervasive nowadays that it has been woven into the corporate hierarchical structure. Multinational companies increasingly are appointing “chief sustainability officers” to facilitate the move toward a sustainable and circular economy.

These trends are unfolding in various industries, including the automotive and mobility sectors.

Cornerstone for smart and sustainable cities

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has been paving the way for the formation of smart and sustainable cities around the globe. As a critical pillar of such cities, sustainable transport gained traction in the automotive and mobility sectors. In the EU, the European Commission has identified sustainable transport and mobility as a crucial component for achieving the European Green Deal. The significance of sustainable mobility is also amplified by several items in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), such as Goal #11, “Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

Recent trends in the automotive and mobility industries support this notion and demonstrate that sustainable transport might be not just a hyped term but a crucial enabler of smart and sustainable cities. For example, in November 2022, SAE International, one of the most prominent automotive professional societies worldwide, announced SAE Sustainable Mobility Solutions, aiming to provide answers around best practices, safety protocols and workforce development related to sustainable mobility.

Furthermore, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), together with European governments, has introduced the Green NCAP Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tool, which lets consumers evaluate the relative sustainability of various car models. The assessment program helps to democratize awareness of the issues around sustainability.

With the EU endeavoring to phase out the sales of new CO 2 -emitting vehicles by 2035, we are witnessing more development activity related to autonomous, connected, electric and shared (ACES) vehicles in the market.

ACES as Future Mobility is anticipated to facilitate the growth of sustainable transport. But what exactly does it mean? Let’s decode each of these elements to assess their potential role in enabling sustainability for mobility.

Autonomous vehicles still face challenges, but if AVs can be deployed reliably and safely, they can potentially help to promote the usage of public transportation via autonomous shuttles. Ideally, if this can be accomplished, the accepted norm of private vehicle ownership will be disrupted. The resultant reduction in private-vehicle traffic, particularly in major urban areas, could lead to more sustainable cities.

Connected vehicles, on the other hand, enable the connectivity of vehicles with other road traffic elements. The technology outputs actual real-time data that can be employed to provide actual information on road safety and traffic. Governments, industry experts and public audiences can use this information to gain clearer insights on various sustainability-related topics, opening the door to more refined long-term strategic planning for sustainable cities.

For their part, electric vehicles can reduce emissions in theory, but there is room for improvement, particularly in the electricity sources to power the vehicles. Of course, this requires close collaborations between the private sector and public institutions. Battery waste management should also be emphasized, and “greenwashing” marketing tactics should be curbed. Addressing these concerns, among many others, will help foster sustainable mobility.

Finally, of course, the widescale implementation of shared mobility will be the last puzzle piece to join ACES as the future of sustainable transport.

Bridging the gap from hype to progress

As can be seen from the oversimplified discussions in this article, progress can be made on sustainable mobility, with hints of potential to facilitate sustainable cities. Of course, these goals cannot be achieved overnight. Ensuring continued progress will require continuous collaboration among all stakeholders in the public and private sectors. But with rising public demand and a potential market valued in the trillions of U.S. dollars, sustainable mobility’s role in tomorrow sustainable cities is clearly a topic worth pursuing.

This article was originally published on EE Times Europe.

Umar Zakir Abdul Hamid, Ph.D., is the senior lead strategist for CEVT AB (Geely Group) in Sweden. He is also the secretary of the SAE Cooperative Driving Automation (CDA) Committee and IEEE Sweden. He has authored and edited books and scientific articles on the connected and automated mobility theme, in addition to being the associate editor for the SAE International Journal of Connected and Automated Vehicles and SAE Technical Papers, among many others. His latest book, Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared Vehicles: Disrupting the Automotive and Mobility Sectors, was published in October 2022 by SAE International.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are those of the author and are not intended to reflect the opinions or views of the organization associated with the author.