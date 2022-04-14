Interview with fast SiC CEO CT Yen

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

fast SiC CEO CT Yen talks about the advantages of using SiC, some of the challenges in SiC manufacturing, and his outlook for the industry.

In an interview with EETimes Asia, Cheng-Tyng (CT) Yen, CEO of fast SiC semiconductor, speaks about the advantages of using silicon carbide (SiC), the applications benefitting from it, and some of the challenges in SiC manufacturing.

Yen also talks about the opportunities in the Asian market, his outlook for the SiC industry, and what’s next for his company.

Watch the interview below.