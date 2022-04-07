Intel Suspends Operations in Russia

Article By : Intel Corp.

Semiconductor giant Intel is suspending its operations in Russia amid the country's continued war against Ukraine.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace. Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus,” a statement from the company said. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, particularly the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region.”

Intel said it is working to support all of its employees, including its 1,200 employees in Russia. It has also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.