Inherent Thermal Management for Electronic Products

Article By : The Occam Group

Right Order Processing inherently manages heat while eliminating the waste associated with compromised designs and expensive add-ons.

Heat, and what to do with it, is the issue of the day for ever more powerful and capable electronic systems. Beyond designing a functional and efficient system, thermal management can be perplexing and quite limiting. There are an assortment of strategies used to address excess heat which include add-ons like fans, fins, heat sinks, thermal greases, gap pads, and tapes.

The list of schemes for heat removal goes on and on. Although these strategies are usually effective workarounds to the problems associated with hot components, they all add cost, affect reliability, and in most cases, are simply not necessary.

In the right order, components are first attached to an aluminum “component board” and tested before encapsulation and circuitization, assuring that all assemblies are known good at the outset. In the right order, heat dissipation is inherently managed through the metal substrate and encapsulant, which locks components in place, for life. There is no solder and therefore none of solder’s defects, and none of the damaging effects of solder reflow, eliminating all associated failures during processing or after the fact, in the field.

It’s simple. Right Order Processing inherently manages heat while eliminating the waste associated with compromised designs and expensive add-ons. Right Order Processing or the Occam Process enables the following:

• Occam S.A.F.E. – Solderless: Assembly For Electronics

• Occam Value: No rework, no repair, smaller product size

• Occam free: No PCB required

• Occam SIMPLE design: Common grid, fewer circuit layers, superior chiplet solution

• Occam 3D: Enables designs in the third dimension (additive and buildup compatible)

• Occam Thermal: Integral thermal management, metal substrates

• Occam Reliable: None of solder’s defects, fewer thermal excursions, EMI/ESD immune, encapsulated

• Occam Security: Teardown resistant

• Occam efficient: 80% reduction in factory footprint (no PCB, no reflow, cleaning, rework)

• Occam green: Greatly reducing energy usage, process chemicals, etc.

This extensive list of opportunities is just the beginning. As more and more talented engineers and designers begin to work with Occam, this list will grow exponentially.

The Occam Group is bringing its game-change methodology to electronics manufacturing. Ask your EMS provider or contact The Occam Group to learn more.