Infineon Strengthens AI Capabilities with Industrial Analytics Acquisition

Infineon Technologies AG has acquired Berlin-based startup Industrial Analytics, strengthening its software and services business in artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive analysis relating to machinery and industrial equipment.

“Industrial Analytics has outstanding expertise in the area of predictive analysis for industrial machinery and equipment using artificial intelligence,” said Peter Wawer, President of Infineon’s Industrial Power Control division. “We intend to jointly expand Industrial Analytics’ business and to offer Infineon’s industrial customers new AI solutions that complement our semiconductor portfolio.”

“Together with Infineon, we can accelerate our growth path of the past years,” said Anja Vedder, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Industrial Analytics. “With Infineon, we not only gain a strong partner, we also receive access to Infineon’s system knowledge as a leading semiconductor company. We will benefit enormously from this.”

Industrial Analytics develops AI solutions which, for example, monitor plants for early detection of critical developments, based on analysis and evaluation of vibrations. The AI solutions from Industrial Analytics not only evaluate data for predictive maintenance, but also provide recommendations for action (prescriptive maintenance).