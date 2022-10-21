Infineon Expanding Production of High-power Semiconductor Modules

Article By : Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon has opened a new factory in Hungary dedicated to the assembly and testing of high-power semiconductor modules.

Infineon Technologies AG has opened a new factory in Cegléd, Hungary, dedicated to the assembly and testing of high-power semiconductor modules targeted at electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, the company has invested in further production capacities for high-power modules that enable green energy, from wind turbines and solar modules to energy-efficient drives.

“Infineon is pursuing a long-term growth path. Decarbonization and digitalization are driving demand for our semiconductor solutions,” said Infineon COO Rutger Wijburg. “Cegléd already has a strong track record in enabling green energy. The new manufacturing capacities will help Infineon accommodate the growing demand for electromobility applications. At Infineon, we have been investing in the future growth of electromobility from the earliest stage. Today our company is the key semiconductor enabler of the transition to green energy.”

The growth of electromobility is undisputed. Cars with fully or partially electrified drivetrains will account for more than 50 percent of cars produced by 2027, as per analyst forecasts.

Since its founding, Infineon has shown continuous commitment in Hungary and has now invested an additional €100 million in the new fab, complemented by support from the Hungarian government.

“Infineon has been present in Hungary for more than 25 years as a manufacturer of innovative semiconductor products, building on a highly reliable regional industrial infrastructure. Over the years, Infineon has gained a strong reputation in power modules, serving customers all over the world,” said Tamás Szabó, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Cegléd Kft.

Infineon is driving the expansion of renewable energies and the energy-efficient storage and use of green electricity. As the global market leader for automotive semiconductors, Infineon pioneered the development of EVs. Almost every second electric or hybrid car produced in 2021 uses Infineon semiconductors in its inverter.

When the new factory is fully staffed, another 275 employees will work for Infineon in Cegléd, bringing the total headcount to approximately 1,600. Production ramp-up started in February 2022.