Infineon Enhances IPOSIM Platform to Simplify Selection of Suitable Semiconductor Components

Article By : Infineon Technologies AG

The automated lifetime estimation to simplify selection of suitable semiconductor components in Infineon's IPOSIM platform.

The Infineon Power Simulation platform (IPOSIM) from Infineon Technologies AG is widely used for calculating losses and thermal behavior of power modules, discretes, and disc devices. The platform provides easy access to analysis for single working points and user-defined load profiles. For industrial customers, estimating the lifetime of power modules is gaining more importance in the early design stage of power electronics systems. This is especially challenging for small and medium size companies as they lack the resources to set-up and run suitable simulations. To support these companies, Infineon’s IPOSIM platform now also offers a new premium feature, an automated service that allows easy lifetime estimation of components according to usage and application requirements.

Infineon’s IPOSIM Lifetime Estimation is an industry-first service that provides online access to the lifetime estimation algorithm and Infineon’s unique expertise to simplify the design process. Customers can access Infineon’s power electronics expertise online 24/7, as often as needed during the design process.

IPOSIM now offers three different simulation types: steady-state simulation for power and thermal calculation of a single cycle; load cycle simulation for power and thermal calculation of multiple operating points; and lifetime estimation for expected lifetime calculation based on chosen parameters.

The user-friendly GUI is developed to guide designers in a step-by-step process through the simulation with power devices. A total of nineteen topologies for discs and modules are available, grouped by power conversion type. In addition, the platform allows the multi-selection of up to five Infineon products for performance comparison. The finished designs can be saved and shared via deep-link.

With these features, the platform assists in selecting the most suitable high-power products according to the application’s requirements. It can also reduce the time required to set up and perform lifetime estimations and reduce overall development costs. Also, the Lifetime Estimation service, with its highly reliable simulation results, optimizes product sizing, reduces bill of materials (BOM), and provides faster time-to-market.

The Lifetime Estimation service starts with one of the most commonly used topologies in the power electronics design: a module-based three-phase two-level inverter. Other topologies will also be added in the near future. Users can select the Infineon power module to be simulated with the configured modulation algorithm and load type. Specific mission profiles can either be inserted via a CSV file or with displayed tables. Finally, the specific cooling conditions and gate resistance values will need to be added. The summary lifetime estimation parameters will need to be confirmed, and then the platform starts processing the data. The final report can be downloaded as PDF file.

While the standard functions of IPOSIM can be used without payment, the Lifetime Estimation service is positioned as a premium feature. Users can choose between three different subscription plans: two weeks (€996.00 without VAT) with up to 15 simulations; one month (€1792.00) for up to 30; or three months (€4958.00) for up to 90. Payment options include major credit cards, Alipay, and WeChat, making the platform readily available. In the roll-out phase, the service can already be used in the United States, along with many Western European countries and countries in Asia. A free trial is available today and can be used to run up to eight simulations for one week. More information is available at www.infineon.com/IPOSIM.